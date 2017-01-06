Comedian Orny Adams Riffs on Millennials, Dating & Analyzes Lourdes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American comic Orny Adams has been touring all over the world for over twenty years. With hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, Orny is regarded by his peers as one of the hardest working and passionate comedians in the business. Orny first rose to international prominence after Jerry Seinfeld chose him to co-star in his documentary “Comedian.” He has made several appearances on The Tonight Show and appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman. Orny’s debut DVD “Path Of Most Resistance,” was critically acclaimed and was available on Netflix. That was followed by a powerful and poignant one hour special “Orny Adams Takes The Third” which aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. Currently, and for the past six seasons, Orny can be seen playing the iconic role “Coach Finstock” on the hit MTV show “Teen Wolf,” a one hour drama created by Criminal Mind’s Jeff Davis. Jeff handpicked Orny for the role after seeing him perform at the Hollywood Improv.