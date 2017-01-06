× Chicago police increase airport presence following Fort Lauderdale shooting

CHICAGO — Following a deadly shooting at the airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Chicago police are increasing their presence at O’Hare and Midway Airports.

“Thoughts are with those affected by tragedy in Ft. Lauderdale. While no current threat to Chicago, CPD will be increasing airport presence,” the official CPD Twitter account tweeted Friday.

Five people were killed and about a dozen people were injured when a gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area of Fort Lauderdale airport’s Terminal 2. The suspect is alive and in custody.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo also tweeted that his parents were traveling through Fort Lauderdale during the shooting and that they are OK.

“Praying for those families not getting the same news,” he said.

