Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Toronto

* This will be the first meeting of the season between the Raptors and the Bulls. Chicago has won its last nine games versus Toronto, which is its longest win streak in this series since taking a series franchise-record 15 in a row, December 18, 2002-December 29, 2006.

* The Raptors defeated Utah on Thursday despite trailing by nine points at the end of the first quarter, improving to 5-6 this season when they trail by 5+ points going into the second quarter.

* The Bulls have pulled down 12 or more offensive rebounds in each of their last nine games. Entering this weekend, this was the longest active streak in the league.

* Lucas Nogueira has had at least one blocked shot in 22 consecutive games. Entering this weekend, that was the second-longest active streak in the league (Myles Turner, Ind, 25).

* Jimmy Butler is averaging 32.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last five contests. Entering this weekend, his 32.6 PPG is the third highest by any NBA player since December 28 (minimum 79 pts or 2 G).

* Taj Gibson went 9-for-10 from the floor in Wednesday’s victory over the Cavaliers. That 90.0 field-goal percentage is the highest in a game by any Bulls’ player (minimum 10 FGA) since Jimmy Butler went 10-for-11 (.919) versus the Bucks, April 3, 2016. Gibson had shot 31.3 percent over his three previous contests.