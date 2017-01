CHICAGO – Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser are in line for some more playing time.

The Bulls big men were sent down to the team’s D-League affiliate today.

Portis’ production has nearly been cut in half in his second NBA season, averaging four points and three rebounds in just eleven minutes per game.

Zipser has only made it on the court nine times this year with one field goal to his name.

Both are expected to see significant minutes tonight with the Windy City Bulls.