Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday vs. Carolina

* The Hurricanes beat the Blues, 4-2, at Scottrade Center last night, snapping their two-game losing streak win the victory. Carolina has scored four or more goals just six times in 2016-17 – tied with the Coyotes for second fewest in hockey (Colorado – 5).

* Chicago defeated Buffalo, 4-3, in overtime at United Center last night, snapping its season-long three-game home losing streak in the process. The Blackhawks are 13-0-0 when lighting the lamp four or more times in 2016-17 (tied for the third-best mark in the league in such games).

* Carolina won the first meeting of the season with Chicago, 3-2, at PNC Arena a week ago on December 30. Dating to the beginning of 2015-16, the Canes have beaten the Blackhawks three straight times by a combined score of 10-3.

* Jeff Skinner lit the lamp last night, snapping his season-long five-game pointless streak, and giving him a team-best 14 markers in 2016-17. Skinner has four points (2g, 2a) in his last three skates against the Blackhawks.

* Artem Anisimov scored twice last night, earning first-star accolades, and giving him a team-high 18 goals in 2016-17. Chicago is 14-1-0 this season when Anisimov lights the lamp at least once.

* The Blackhawks have not scored a power-play goal against the Hurricanes in 10 straight games – tied for the longest active streak by any team against any opponent.