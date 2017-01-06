4 charged in Facebook video beating in Chicago to appear in court today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Four people will appear in court today to face charges in the beating of a mentally disabled man that was streamed live on Facebook.]

They are 18-year-old’s Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper and Brittany Covington and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington.

Each are charged with a hate crime, kidnapping, unlawful restraint and battery with a deadly weapon.

Police say all four gave statements admitting to their roles in the attack.

The 18-year-old victim was bound and beaten over several hours, while the attackers yelled racial slurs at him.

A neighbor called police to complain about the noise.

Soon after, a Chicago police officer spotted the victim on the street with one of the attackers.

The victim was severely injured, confused and not dressed for the cold weather.

Facebook removed the video, saying it does not allow people to celebrate or glorify crimes.