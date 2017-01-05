Victim in Facebook Live torture case was friends with one of his attackers

Chicago police charged four people in the disturbing attack of an 18-year-old man with special needs. The entire attack was broadcast on Facebook Live.

This is the timeline of events in the case that Chicago police outlined at a news conference Thursday:

Saturday, Dec. 31

The 18-year-old victim’s parents dropped him off at a McDonald’s in Streamwood, Ill., to meet his friend Jordan Hill, 18, who has since been charged in this case. His parents believed he was spending the night at Hill’s home, so they did not report him missing in Streamwood until Jan. 1.

Police say Hill stole a van in Streamwood and drove himself and the victim to the West Side of Chicago. The victim didn’t know the van was stolen.

Sunday Jan 1 and Monday Jan 2

Hill and the victim spent the next two days visiting friends. The victim also told police he slept in the van.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Hill and the victim drive to a home in the 3400 block of West Lexington, where sisters Brittany, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, live. They have also been charged in this case.

Police say the attack happened a couple of hours after Hill and the victim arrived at the home. The attack lasted six hours, according to police.

“The victim tells us he got into a play fight with Jordan and it escalated from there,” said Chicago Area North Detectives Commander Kevin Duffin. “The two female offenders, who are obviously, you can see on video, they are smoking cigars which we presume to be blunts, they then get aggravated at him and that’s when they tie him up. And that’s when the racial slurs and the deference to his mental capacity start coming out. That’s primarily one of the reasons why they were charged with the hate crime.”

The victim was able to escape when a downstairs neighbor called police complaining about the noise. Police say the sisters were angry that the police were called, so they kicked in the neighbor’s door. That’s when the victim had the opportunity to escape.

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, police observed the victim wearing a backwards, inside-out tank top, jean shorts and sandals. He was injured and appeared confused, so police called an ambulance. Police then discovered that he was an endangered missing person from Streamwood.

Hill, the Covington sisters and Tesfaye Cooper, 18, all face aggravated kidnapping and hate crime charges. They are expected to appear in bond court Friday.