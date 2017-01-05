Steve Greenberg shows off 7 amazing gadgets from CES 2017 in Las Vegas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Westinghouse Smart 4K Ultra HDTV – Amazon Fire TV Edition — Featuring the Amazon Fire TV experience and support for voice remote with Amazon Alexa, the new TV line from Westinghouse Electronics, simplifies TV viewing for customers by delivering a great selection of streaming and over-the-air content in one place. Customers can access more than 7,000 channels, apps, and Alexa skills and over–the-air broadcasts when used with a separate HD antenna. An on-screen programming guide makes finding what to watch easy, and with the included voice remote with Alexa, customers can use their voice to launch apps, search content, play music, control smart home devices and more. Price right now is TBD and will be available for purchase in the spring. Retail locations will be announced shortly—but it appears a 55-inch LED TV will be under $600.

Obsidian™ is a sleek, modern smart lock designed by Kwikset®, manufacturer of smart lock products Made for the World You Live In. Obsidian is Kwikset’s first low profile, key-free smart lock that provides smart home capabilities in a modern design with enhanced security features. Obsidian is available as a standalone touchscreen lock for $179 or a connected smart lock compatible with Z-Wave enabled security and smart home automation systems for $229. The lock will be available for purchase in Spring 2017 and viewers can find a list of retailers at kwikset.com.

IOTea or the Internet of Tea – there are over 1500 types of tea but most people don’t know how to prepare each one properly. This silicone cube will teach you. Under $100 http://www.42tea.io/en/

Giroptic – Turn any iOs device into a 360 degree streaming VR camera $250 https://www.giroptic.com/us/en/

Hair Coach – the first smart hairbrush that empowers you to track and improve your hair health over time. Price TBA http://www.withings.com/us/en/products/hair-coach

JBL Soundgear ($199.95)—offers a whole new way to experience personal sound — the wear-able sound device is designed to be worn around the neck for hands-free and ear-free listening—it connects via Bluetooth to smartphones, tablets and virtual reality headsets such as the Google Daydream or the Samsung Gear.

HARMAN is partnering with prototype concept vehicle manufacturer, Rinspeed, to offer an intelligent, autonomous self-driving vehicle. With the complete Microsoft Office suite and voice-controlled virtual assistant, full-windshield “head-up” display technology and lots more, this vehicle offers the ultimate user experience.