Schaumburg police seek help identifying gas station robbery suspects

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Police in Schaumburg are asking for help identifying four people seen in surveillance images robbing a gas station.

Police say they robbed the Mobil at the intersection of Schaumburg and Plum Grove Roads at about 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The woman tried to make a purchase when the clerk opened the register the three men attacked him from behind, slamming him to the ground before taking off with cash and his cell phone.

The same group is suspected of committing a similar robbery in Elk Grove earlier that morning.