Restaurants sign on to 'sanctuary restaurant' movement to offer safe workplaces

Restaurants across the country are joining a new movement to offer safe workplaces.

The “sanctuary restaurants” will help communities who feel threatened by the current political climate.

Restaurant Opportunities Centers United and Presente.org joined together to start the movement.

The project will offer support and resources to not only restaurant workers, employers, but also consumers who feel threatened by hostile policies and actions.

A press release states that “sanctuary restaurants”:

– Do not allow any harassment of any individual based on immigrant/refugee status, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation to occur in their restaurant

– Place a prominent “SANCTUARY RESTAURANTS: A Place At the Table for Everyone” sign in the establishment

– Offer or obtain informational support through ROC United

– Participate in a peer network to exchange ideas and strategies for protecting targeted workers

– Experience increased patronage and support through a outreach partnership between ROC United and Presente.org

Dozens of restaurants are participating, including Chicago’s Honey Butter Fried Chicken.

For more information on the movement, visit sanctuaryrestaurants.org.