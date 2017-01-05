No injuries reported in I-57 shooting; Lanes closed as investigation continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on southbound I-57.

Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday between 119th and 127th on I-57.

State police say troopers responded to a report of “a victim being shot at with vehicle glass breakage.”

The victim was uninjured.

Police say the gunman was in a blue minivan driven by a black male with dreadlocks.

BREAKING: Report of shots fired on SB I-57. All traffic diverted off at 119th for investigation. pic.twitter.com/dMIx7V3MWC — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) January 5, 2017

The southbound lanes of I-57 at 119th to 127th Street are temporarily closed for the shooting investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the state police at 847-294-4400.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.