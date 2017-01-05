× Neighbor may have helped saved Facebook Live torture victim

CHICAGO — Charges were announced today in the brutal attack streamed live on Facebook.

The suspects documented the horrifying details and admitted their roles in a racially-charged attack on a man with special needs.

Police say it started with playing fight that may have been fueled by drugs or alcohol. It escalating into racial slurs and profane bashing of Donald Trump.

The 18-year-old mentally-disabled victim was bound, stomped, slashed and beaten.

But during a break in the hours-long assault, he made it to the street where he was spotted by a police officer patrolling the area.

Police say a neighbor’s complaint about the noise and a threat to call the police gave the victim his chance to escape.

18-year-olds Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington and her 24-year-old sister Tanishia are charged with aggravated kidnapping, hate crimes, aggravated unlawful restraint and battery with a deadly weapon.

Hill is also charged with robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and residential burglary.

Cooper and Brittany Covington are charged with burglary as well.

All four will be in court tomorrow.

Facebook released a statement saying it does not allow crimes to be glorified on the social media site.