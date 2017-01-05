Lunchbreak: White striped sea bass with root vegetable broth, prepared by Prairie Grass Cafe chef Sarah Stegner

Chef Sarah Stegner

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Boulevard

Northbrook

(847) 205-4433

www.prairiegrasscafe.com/

Wild Striped Sea Bass with Root Vegetable Broth

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. grapeseed oil

1/8 cup shallots, peeled and diced

1/2 cup onions, peeled and diced

1/4 cup cabbage, peeled and diced

1/4 cup carrots, peeled and diced

1/4 cup parsnips, peeled and diced

1/4 cup celery root, peeled and diced

1/4 cup Portobello mushroom, diced

1/4 cup Mighty Vine tomatoes, skinned, seeded and diced

salt (to taste)

1/4 cup white beans (cook ahead of time)

1/4 cup Yukon potatoes, peeled and diced

2 cups of water

1 bay leaf

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

1/8 cup basil, chopped

1/8 cup parsley, chopped

2 6 oz. wild striped sea bass filet, skinned and deboned

microgreens for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Heat up grapeseed oil in a pan. Add shallots and onions and sauté until slightly translucent, about 2-3 minutes. Stir in the cabbage, carrots, parsnips, celery root and mushrooms and let cook for about a minute before adding the tomatoes and salt. Sauté until the vegetables soften up, about 3-4 more minutes. Add in the potatoes, bay leaf, thyme and water and let simmer for 30 minutes. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and take out the bay leaf and thyme sprigs and stir in the white beans, parsley and basil. While the vegetables and broth sit, start preparing your fish. Heat up some grapeseed oil in a separate pan. Season fish and carefully place it in the pan. Let cook until the bottom starts to brown and the fish is about halfway cooked, 2-3 minutes before flipping. Let cook for another 2-3 minutes. Ladle in broth and vegetables to deglaze the pan and let cook for another minute. Serve while hot and garnish with microgreens.