Jordan Bernfield talks Bears, Bulls and Cubs on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - For 24 hours, the words of John Fox and Ryan Pace have had a chance to sink in after their season-ending news conference on Wednesday.

Not that it's going to make a lot of Bears fans feel better about losing 13 of 16 games in the 2016 season. Once again the head coach and general manager preached patience as the team continues with its rebuild.

But how long can that patience last? Jordan Bernfield came on Sports Feed to discuss that on Thursday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

The ESPN play-by-play announcer also discussed the Cubs offseason to date and what the Bulls might do to fix their inconsistent ways.

