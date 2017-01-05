Family returning from movie has car shot at in Logan Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A Northwest Side family is recovering tonight, uninjured but shaken up, after the car they were riding in was shot Sunday night.

Edgar Ramos and his wife and their two daughters ages 8 and 10 were returning from a movie Sunday.

They were flagged down by a man who needed a jump near Palmer and Pulaski in Logan Square.

The family had seen the movie “Sing” and were singing along to “Hallelujah” from the soundtrack when bullets started flying.

A truck drove by and the Ramos car was hit three times.

Ramos thinks the man he was helping was the target.

“I wouldn't wish it on anyone and I just want the people of the community to be aware,” Ramos told WGN News.

“All I was trying to do was the right thing I was never trying to put my family in danger. It's unfortunate. (It was the) wrong place wrong time.”

Ramos say he's been dealing with anxiety since this happened. He plans to talk with detectives again tonight. He is hoping police will be able to catch the gunman.