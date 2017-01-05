Family of victim in Facebook Live attack: ‘This should not happened’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It is the video that has sparked outrage in Chicago and across the nation.

The kidnapping and torture of an 18-year-old Crystal Lake man with special needs was streamed on Facebook Live.

Thursday, shortly after the suspects were charged, the victim’s family spoke out for the first time.

"We are so grateful for the prayers and efforts that led to the safe return of our brother,” said David Boyd, the victim’s brother-in-law. “We are fully aware of the charges being brought against the offenders at this time we ask for continued prayers for all those involved."

The family also thanked the Streamwood and Chicago Police Departments for their efforts.

“He's doing well - as well as he could be at this time,” Boyd said of the victim.

The video has made it all the way to the White House.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, "They are still conducting an investigation about the disturbing images that we saw on that video. They do demonstrate a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans. I haven't spoken to the president about it, but I'm confident that he would be angered by the images that are depicted on that video."

Mayor Emanuel weighed in as well calling the video “sickening.”