Dramatic campus shooting drill leaves students, staff with lessons, emotions

JOLIET, Ill. – The student and faculty of Joliet Junior College took part in an active shooter drill Thursday.

Two different scenes played out. One was in a common area and another involved an angry student and teacher, put on by actors in six classrooms. Participants were tasked with handling the situation as it unfolded.

The scenes were jarring and dramatic with confusion, commotion, loud noises and emotions running high - exactly as they would had this been a real active shooter situation.

Groups came together after the drill to discuss what happened; what they did right, wrong and what they learned.