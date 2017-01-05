× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Buffalo

* The Sabres defeated the Rangers, 4-1, at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, winning for the second time in their last three road games (1-5-3 in previous nine road games). Buffalo had just 19 shots on goal against New York – its fewest in any game this season.

* Chicago lost, 4-1, to St. Louis in the Winter Classic on Monday, dropping its second straight tilt, and falling to 1-4-1 in the last six games overall. The Blackhawks enter tonight’s game having lost a season-high three straight contests at United Center.

* Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Blackhawks in 2016-17. Dating to the beginning of 2010-11, Chicago has won nine straight games vs. Buffalo – its longest active win streak vs. any opponent.

* Sam Reinhart had two helpers Tuesday night, earning first-star honors, and giving him eight points (2g, 6a) in the last seven games overall. Reinhart has one assist in three career skates against the Blackhawks.

* Michal Kempny potted Chicago’s lone goal on Monday at Busch Stadium, lighting the lamp for the second straight game. Kempny has three points total (2g, 1a) in his last two skates after tallying just two assists (zero goals) in his first 24 career NHL games.

* Buffalo has gotten just 49 combined points from its blueliners in 2016-17 – fewest of any team in the league. Chicago’s defensemen have totaled 79 points this season (tied for seventh most in hockey).