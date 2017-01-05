Billy Joel returns to Wrigley Field this summer

CHICAGO — One of the biggest names in pop music is headed back to Chicago this summer, and just like the Cubs, about to make history at Wrigley Feld.

The Grammy winner will play at The Friendly Confines on Friday, Aug. 11, making him the first artist ever to play Wrigley FIeld four years in a row. Maybe Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawerence return to dance on his piano as well?!

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. at Cubs.com/BillyJoel or at 1-800-THE-CUBS. American express card members can buy tickets as early as Monday, Jan. 9.

Billy Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time.