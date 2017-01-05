6-year-old girl orders doll house, 4 pounds of cookies using Amazon’s ‘Alexa’

It’s the Amazon order that’s gone viral.

A 6-year-old girl’s conversation with Amazon’s voice-activated Echo Dot ends up with her parents being charged for a dollhouse and four-pounds of cookies.

Just like that, 4 pounds of sugar cookies and a $170 KidKraft Sparkle Mansion dollhouse arrived at Megan Neitzel’s door. The items were ordered by her daughter Brooke after an innocent conversation with “Alexa.”

According to Neitzel’s Amazon app, which logs her kids’ conversations with the gadget, Brooke asked “Alexa”, “Can you play dollhouse with me and get me a dollhouse?”

The Neitzels see this as a teachable moment. They have now activated parental controls, requiring a four-digit code for purchases, and have set rules for their kids who are back to asking “Alexa” life’s important questions: “Who is Santa Claus? What is a penguin?”

While they have put a dent into the cookie tin—-they will not be keeping the dollhouse.

“It’s Christmas time. Let’s give it to somebody else. She agreed. We are narrowing down the choices of who she would like to give it to,” Megan said.

Amazon says shopping settings can be managed via its “Alexa” app, including turning off voice purchasing and creating a confirmation code before any order.

The company also says any “accidental” physical orders can be returned for free.