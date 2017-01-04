Woman turns struggle with postpartum pounds into a new career

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Rebecca Gahan has been thin most of her life, but it took becoming a mother to get her as fit and happy as she is now. At 28 years old she gave birth to the first of her three children, and gained 50 pounds. While suffering from postpartum depression she turned to a personal trainer to get back on track, and did it all while raising her son and traveling extensively in IT sales for corporate America.

Later, when baby number two was on board and her company was making big layoffs, she decided to make a change: she quit her job and became a personal trainer. In its first year, her fitness studio was rated one of the top 25 in the country by Yelp.

Gahan spoke with WGN's own Amy Rutledge (who's expecting twins herself) about how she finds joy in helping others, and will never go back to corporate America.