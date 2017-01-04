“Truth or Trash” on a busy day with the Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - No one expected a lot of sunshine on Wednesday morning, but there were a few more rays flowing into the news conference room at Halas Hall than some might have expected.

There were no major coaching changes or wholesale moves made after the team finished 3-13 in 2016. Instead head coach John Fox and Ryan Pace told of a bright future that might be ahead for the team.

While accepting responsibility for the failures of this year's team, the pair along with chairman George McCaskey believe the team is headed in the right direction.

So were they being truthful? Or were they not as forward as they could have been? Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman took a look at that during the "Truth or Trash" segment on Wednesday's Sports Feed.

