Sean Spicer, incoming White House press secretary, speaks of U of C

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The man who will serve as White House press secretary was in Chicago Wednesday evening.

Sean Spicer spoke at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics.

Spicer sat down with former Obama strategist David Axelrod to discuss the campaign, the transition and the upcoming Trump administration.

Given the polarizing nature of this presidential race, there was reason to believe there’d be some anger here over the presence of a key Trump advisor. And there was.

It came early in the program and it was very short-lived.

The guests had been barely been introduced, when a Donald Trump opponent lashed out and shouted interruptions.

That person was quickly escorted out.

The rest of the evening was full of genteel political discourse, eloquently moderated by former Axelrod.

Spicer and Axelrod were also joined by President Obama's former press secretary Robert Gibbs.

Leading up to the event, some students threatened to become physically disruptive and even physically ill during Spicer’s appearance. There were no reports of those instances.