Lunchbreak: Ricotta cavatelli with Brussels sprouts, butternut squash and black truffle, prepared by GreenRiver chef Aaron Lirette

Executive Chef Aaron Lirette

GreenRiver

259 E. Erie Street, 18th Floor

Chicago

(312) 337-0101

www.greenriverchi.com/

Ricotta Cavatelli with Brussels Sprouts, Butternut Squash and Black Truffle

Pasta

Ingredients:

3 cups (1 pound) all-purpose flour

1 pound ricotta cheese (if it’s wet you will need to drain overnight)

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Put 2 1/2 cups of the flour into a bowl, make a well in the flour, and add the cheese and eggs. Gradually work the mixture together, adding more flour if necessary, to make a soft but not sticky dough. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough until it is smooth. Let the dough rest at room temperature, covered with an inverted bowl or wrapped in plastic, for 30 minutes. Form the dough into a round and cut into quarters. Working with one quarter at a time (cover the remaining dough with an inverted bowl to keep the dough from drying out), on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough into flat sheet. If you have a pasta machine attachment to a stand mixer you could use that as well. The sheet should be about a half inch thick. Cut the sheet into 1.5 inch strips. Feed the strips though a hand crank cavatelli maker.

Ingredients:

1 pound Brussels sprouts

1 butternut squash

1 bunch sage

black truffle pate or fresh truffle

1 stick butter

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 bunch chives

lemon juice

Directions

Cut Brussel sprouts in half and roast in a pan with a little oil cut side down. Peel and dice squash into ¼ inch pieces and blanch in salted water till tender. To finish the dish you will melt butter slowly in a sauté pan swirling the pan while you add a ¼ cup of water or stock to create an emulsion. You will then cook the cavatelli in boiling salted water for about 4 minutes. Add the cavatelli, squash, and Brussels sprouts to the pan. Add the cheese and toss the pan to coat everything. Add the sliced chives, sage, and 1 teaspoon of truffle pate. Season with salt and lemon juice to taste.