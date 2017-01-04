Free marijuana will be handed out on Trump’s Inauguration Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The smell of marijuana may fill the air when Donald Trump takes his oath as president.

Pot activists plan to pass out free joints a few hours before the inauguration. And it's completely legal.

According to WUSA9, the recently passed Initiative 71 makes it legal in Washington DC to possess two ounces or less of weed, to grow it, and to give it away, but it is still illegal to sell it.

After toking up, the activists will march on the National Mall to demand federal legalization of recreational marijuana use.

Currently, pot is being legalized slowly, on a state-by-state basis.

Users will be encouraged to light up, about four minutes into Trump's inaugural address.