× Fox Valley Mall enforcing parental escort rule after massive fight

AURORA, Ill. — The Fox Valley Mall in Aurora is implementing a new parent escort rule.

The change comes after the mall was shut down when a massive fight broke out the day after Christmas.

The new policy will only be in place on certain days from 4 to 9 p.m.

It will require shoppers under 18 have an adult escort.

One adult can be in charge of up to four children.

Guests ages 18 and 25 will need to carry an ID on them.

The mall says it will implement the policy on high traffic days and any others it deems necessary.

The mall will alert shoppers on its website and social media accounts.