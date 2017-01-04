× Couples camp overnight to book a park on their wedding day

(PORTLAND, OR) A long line of couples camped overnight for their dream wedding.

That’s what it took to reserve one of 200 parks in Portland on their big day.

The couples had to wait their turn in 16 degree wind chill weather.

“We have sleeping bags that my parents were kind enough to mail to me, a quilt that my mom made,” said Christine Clark. “We’ve got a bunch of handwarmers and body warmers inside.”

It hadn’t been this cold this early in a new year in forty years.

“We really just wanted to get Cathedral Park and people do sleep out overnight to get it,” said John Pavek. “So if we want both of those things, we kind of had to do it.”

“It’s been fun to do together too,” said Pavek’s fiancé Elise Carlson. “John was a sweetheart, he sent me home to sleep for a little bit.”

Mount Tabor was another coveted location.

“Oh it’s just a beautiful place in Portland, great view up top. And we get to still be kind of in the woods but be in the city,” said Mike Burke.

A math teacher just wanted to make sure she had her spot on her specific date, July 7.

“Sure it’s 7/7/17, so I want to say I got a prime wedding,” said the teacher.

Couples who did not wait overnight in line still have a chance to reserve a park online, over the phone, and via fax.