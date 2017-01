× Cat food recall for 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty

J. M. Smuckers is recalling some of its canned cat food due to possible low levels of thiamine, or Vitamin B1.

Cats who go weeks with low thiamine diets could develop a deficiency — which can lead to gastrointestinal or neurological issues.

The “9Lives,” “EverPet” and “Special Kitty” cat foods are all being recalled.

The affected products were on sale from December 20 through January 3.

For a full list go to: www.fda.gov