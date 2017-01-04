× Bulls Game Notes For Wednesday @ Cleveland

* The Bulls have won five of the last seven against the Cavaliers, including a 111-105 win on December 2 earlier this season. Since 2014-15 when LeBron James rejoined the Cavaliers, Chicago is an Eastern Conference best 5-4 (.556) against them.

* The Cavaliers have won nine straight at home and are 18-2 at Quicken Loans Arena this season. Cleveland’s 18-2 record at home is tied for its second-best start at home all-time through 20 games (20-0 in 2008-09, also 18-2 in 1988-89).

* In Chicago’s 118-111 win against the Hornets on Monday, Jimmy Butler had a season-high 52 points to go along with 12 rebounds and six assists. It was Butler’s second-career game with at least 50 points and he also had 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in the other game as well (53 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists vs. 76ers on 01/14/2016).

* In Cleveland’s 90-82 win over the Pelicans on Monday, Richard Jefferson had 12 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. It was the first game in Jefferson’s career he had 10-plus points and 10-plus rebounds off the bench and his first such game overall since February 22, 2015 when he had 10 points and 10 rebounds against the Hornets when he was with the Mavericks.

* Taj Gibson had 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists in Chicago’s 111-105 win against Cleveland on December 2. It was Gibson’s second-career game with 20-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, and five-plus assists (24 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists vs. Hawks on 02/11/2014).

* In his last nine games against the Bulls, LeBron James is averaging 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and is shooting 52.2 percent from the field. James had eight turnovers in Cleveland’s last game against the Bulls on December 2, tying a season high (also had 8 turnovers vs. Celtics on 12/29/2016).