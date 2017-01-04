× Ben Bradley named WGN News investigative reporter

CHICAGO – Ben Bradley has been named WGN investigative reporter for WGN Investigates, effective immediately. He joins WGN News’ Mark Suppelsa, Lourdes Duarte, and producer Marsha Bartel’s award-winning team, WGN Investigates.

“In an era where news is immediate and constant, in-depth story-telling is more important than ever. We’re excited to put more resources into our investigative unit,” commented WGN News Director Jennifer Lyons. “Ben is the perfect addition to our team. His reputation, attention to detail, and his curiosity make him the perfect addition to bring WGN Investigates to a new level.”

“The opportunity to combine investigative reporting and longer-form storytelling is unique in television news. WGN has the time and commitment to report stories you won’t see anywhere else and I’m excited to be a part of it,” commented Bradley. “WGN truly is ‘Chicago’s Very Own’ and I couldn’t be more proud to join the team.”

Prior to WGN-TV, Bradley spent 14 years with WLS-TV, ABC7 in Chicago as a reporter and weekend morning anchor. While reporting for WLS, he has travelled the globe on various stories including trips to China, Brazil, the Caribbean and nearly a dozen states. In recent years his work has been recognized with five Emmy Awards for breaking news coverage as well as two Illinois Broadcasters Association Silver Dome awards for investigative reporting and a documentary on the legacy of former Mayor Richard M. Daley.

WGN represents a homecoming of sorts for Bradley. He was a weekend anchor and reporter at Tribune-owned CLTV from 1998-2002. He also was a news reporter and weekday morning weather anchor at WCBD-TV in Charleston, SC and a weather anchor and reporter at KOMU-TV in Columbia, MO.

Bradley is a member of the Investigative Reporters & Editors Association and past president of the Chicago Headline Club, which at the time was the nation’s largest chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Bradley was born and raised in Chicago’s south suburbs. He graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia.

WGN Investigates has won several Emmy Awards over the years including impactful stories that have led to changes in the law. Emmy Awards include: Gun Blues Trail (2015), Pension Games (2012), City Hall Deals (2012), Friends & Family Hiring Plan (2011), and Indiana Governor (2011). For more on WGN Investigates, check out wgntv.com/wgninvestigates.

WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station, and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News and Live apps. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com