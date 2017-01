Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed during a home invasion in the city's Bucktown neighborhood.

The break-in happened on the 2100 block of West Concord Place late Sunday night.

A man got into an apartment, pulled out a gun, and forced a woman to take off her clothes.

He tied her up and fondled her, before he left with some electronics and her bicycle.

He has not been arrested.

Police did not release a detailed description.