Store clerk shoots two would-be robbers

CHICAGO – Two would-be robbers are in critical condition after a store clerk shot them.

Police say the armed men walked into the Dark Emperor's Boutique in the 5800 block of West Chicago and announced a robbery.

But the clerk wrestled their gun away and fired off several rounds.

One man, who is 34-years-old, was hit in the torso. The other, who is a 35-year-old, was shot in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital. They are reported in critical condition.

Police say one of the men is a documented gang member.