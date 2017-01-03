Son, elderly woman beaten, robbed after they were followed home from casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD, Ill. – Police are looking for two men suspected of following a man and his elderly mother from a casino then beating and robbing them at their suburban home.

After a night of gambling at the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, Indiana, a 71-year-old woman and her 41-year-old son made their way back to Brookfield Monday in the early morning hours. They did not realize someone was following them.

Brookfield police say the two victims were near the gangway of their home when two masked men ran up behind them and struck them both with some sort of object, Both victims were knocked to the ground.

The suspects stole a little more than $600.

If you would like to donate to the vitcims, a GoFundMe page has been set up.