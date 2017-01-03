Officer stripped of power after fatal shooting of neighbor

CHICAGO — A Chicago officer has been stripped of his police powers after he reportedly fatally shot a man yesterday.

38-year-old Jose Nieves was shot and killed by the off-duty officer Monday on the Northwest Side.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson stripped the 57-year-old unidentified officer of his powers today.

According to police, around 9 a.m. Monday an the officer got into an altercation with 38 Nieves in the Kelvyn Park neighborhood.

Nieves was moving furniture into his apartment when his sister says the officer, who is his neighbor, started harassing his girlfriend. When

Nieves had words with him, his girlfriend says the off-duty transit officer shot Nieves three times, in the leg, the stomach and the back.

Police and the family say there had been another disagreement a few days ago.

The investigation continues.