Matt Forte congratulates Jordan Howard on breaking his Bears' rookie rushing record

LAKE FOREST – Believe it or not, the Bears actually broke a positive record during the 2016 season. The man who held it previously couldn’t be happier about it.

Current Jets running back Matt Forte, who held the Bears rookie rushing record till Sunday, sent his congratulations via Social Media to the man who broke it: Jordan Howard.

Forte posted this on Instagram on Tuesday, saluting the Bears rookie for breaking the record he set back in 2008.

Congratulations young buck @jhowardx24 keep the Chicago RB legacy going. Huge accomplishment. Much respect and keep God 1st in your life bro. #God1st A photo posted by Matt Forte (@mforte22) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:33am PST

A fifth-round pick out of Indiana in the 2016 NFL Draft, Howard finished the season with 1,313 yards rushing with a 5.2 yards per carry average. That was better than Forte’s 1,238 yards that he had in his first season with the Bears out of Tulane in 2008.

That was the first of eight seasons for Forte in Chicago in which he rushed for 8,602 yards while also making 487 catches for 4,116 yards. Both of those put Forte second on the Bears All-Time list, trailing only Walter Payton in each of those categories.

Howard took over the No. 1 running spot for the Bears in October and never let it go, compiling seven 100-yard rushing games in 2016. His 1,313 yard rushing total was second in the NFL behind fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott, who finished with 1,631 yards with the Cowboys.

That marked the first time in NFL history that pair of rookies finished 1-2 in the league’s rushing totals.