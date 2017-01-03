Janet Jackson gives birth to her first child, baby Eissa

Janet Jackson has given birth to a baby boy, according to People magazine.

The pop superstar and her husband, Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, named Eissa, on Tuesday.

“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” a rep for the singer, 50, told People.

Jackson’s representatives did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment on this story.

In April, Jackson announced that she was postponing her tour amid speculation that she was pregnant.

Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissan. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. 😊 #parenthoodisthebest — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 4, 2017

“I thought it was important that you be the first to know,” she said in a video circulated to fans via social media. “My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

Jackson then went under the radar, though she was spotted shopping in September and appeared to be pregnant in photos published by “Entertainment Tonight.”

The singer publicly confirmed the she was expecting in an interview with People in October.

“We thank God for our blessing,” she told the publication.

Jackson married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012.