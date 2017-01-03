Fatal shooting of Villa Park teen by sheriff’s deputy investigated by state police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VILLA PARK, Ill. -- Illinois State Police are handling the investigation into the fatal shooting of a teenager by a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy became involved in a confrontation with the 17-year-old early Monday after responding to a call for a violent domestic situation at Standish and Eliot Lanes in unincorporated Villa Park.

The deputy says he feared the youth had a knife before firing.

Neighbors in the quiet neighborhood of townhomes told WGN's Julian Crews they didn’t hear any gunfire.

Sources close to the investigation say the teen is believed to have been mentally handicapped.

This is the first fatal shooting by a DuPage deputy in more than 20 years.