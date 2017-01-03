Dan Wiederer discusses what’s ahead for the Bears on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Two days have passed since the Bears completed their worst 16-game season in franchise history. So far there has only been one coaching move.

Stan Drayton, the running back's coach, left on his own accord on Tuesday. But for the moment everyone else is still there, including defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Of course, it's still early. General Manager Ryan Pace is scheduled to talk to the media on Wednesday for the first time since training camp about the state of the team and what their future moves might be.

Before that happens, we had Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune come on Sports Feed to discuss what the team might do on Tuesday's show with Josh Frydman.

To watch Dan's segments on the show, click on the video above or below.