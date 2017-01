Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metra is starting a new “Ride Nice” campaign and wants riders to vote on what bothers them most about their fellow passengers.

Is it feet near your head? People talking loudly on the telephone? Easting food? Metra wants to know what the focus should be.

Riders can vote through the end of the month on Metra’s website. Riders will start to see the new campaign pop up on trains this Spring.