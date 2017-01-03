Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar says he’s running for governor of Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- North Side Ald. Ameya Pawar is tossing his hat into the 2018 campaign for governor.

He made the announcement in a post on social media Tuesday.

Pawar, who has represented the 47th Ward since 2011, calls Gov. Bruce Rauner "The Original Trump."

He says government isn't supposed to be only for the rich, and he criticized Rauner's recent $50 million contribution to his own campaign fund.

His own fund would pale in comparison to possible democratic rivals JB Prizker and Chris Kennedy.