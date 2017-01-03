Around Town with Chicago Steel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Chicago Steel are competing in their 17th season in the USHL and their second season playing at Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva, IL. The Steel are having a blockbuster season as they sit in first place in the Eastern Conference of the United States Hockey League after one-third of the 60-game regular season. Steel players are recruited from across the country and internationally, and are assigned a host family and advisor to arrange housing and part-time jobs while with the organization. Education and development as a player and individual is key to the Steel’s success and has earned 184 players Division 1 scholarships, as well 27 NHL draft selection picks. The team represented the USHL and USA in the 2015 Junior Club World Cup defeating host team Russia to win the bronze medal in the eight-day tournament. Players, coaches, and mascot, Rusty, visit local schools and nonprofits to pass along their message of character education and teach how to Live Strong As Steel. The Steel focus on providing family-friendly entertainment to the Fox Valley at affordable pricing. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @ChicagoSteel. Visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com for more information.