1 dead, 2 injured in East Garfield Park shooting

CHICAGO — A man is dead and two other people are injured in a shooting in Chicago’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

It happened at about noon Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Fulton.

Chicago police say the man who died was pronounced at the scene.

Another man was transported to Stroger Hospital in grave condition. A 65-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sitting inside a building in the 3400 block of West Fulton. She was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition.

No other information is available. WGN’s Patrick Elwood is headed to the scene.

