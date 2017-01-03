3 injured after rollover crash involving ambulance in Naperville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Three people were injured after an Aurora ambulance collided with a car in Naperville.

ACCIDENT inovlving Aurora ambulance- 3 people extricated from crash in Naperville- Ogden Ave near Jefferson Ave pic.twitter.com/6Rz6CvM5UN — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 3, 2017

The Naperville Fire Department was called to the rollover crash on Ogden Avenue at Aurora Avenue just after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The ambulance was returning to Aurora from Edwards Hospital in Naperville when the accident happened. No patients were on board at the time of the accident.

Two Aurora paramedics had to be extricated from the back of the ambulance, and the driver of the car had to be extricated also. They were all transported to area hospitals.

All injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.