Trump takes dig at Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emanuel in tweet

President-elect Donald Trump is taking a dig at Rahm Emanuel, Chicago’s mayor and President Barack Obama’s former chief of staff.

The nation’s third largest city had 762 homicides in 2016 — the most in two decades and more than the largest cities, New York and Los Angeles, combined. The Chicago Police Department says the city had 1,100 more shootings last year than in 2015. The statistics have put Chicago at the center of a national dialogue about gun violence.

Trump on Monday noted the spike in shooting deaths on Twitter. He wrote, “If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for federal help!”

Chicago murder rate is record setting – 4,331 shooting victims with 762 murders in 2016. If Mayor can't do it he must ask for Federal help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2017

Emanuel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.