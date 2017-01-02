× President Obama confirms “Farewell Address” in Chicago January 10th

CHICAGO – President Obama has confirmed that he will travel to Chicago next week to deliver his “Farewell Address” just days before he leaves office.

In an email sent this morning, Obama writes, “In 1796, as George Washington set the precedent for a peaceful, democratic transfer of power, he also set a precedent by penning a farewell address to the American people. And over the 220 years since, many American presidents have followed his lead.

“On Tuesday, January 10, I’ll go home to Chicago to say my grateful farewell to you, even if you can’t be there in person.

“I’m just beginning to write my remarks. But I’m thinking about them as a chance to say thank you for this amazing journey, to celebrate the ways you’ve changed this country for the better these past eight years, and to offer some thoughts on where we all go from here.

“Since 2009, we’ve faced our fair share of challenges, and come through them stronger. That’s because we have never let go of a belief that has guided us ever since our founding — our conviction that, together, we can change this country for the better.

“So I hope you’ll join me one last time.

“Because, for me, it’s always been about you.”

The speech will be given at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

According to information posted to the White House web site, a ticket is needed to attend the speech. Tickets are free and will be given out on Saturday, January 7th at McCormick Place. One ticket per person will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th at McCormick Place.

The Sun Times reports that invitations to a reunion that will be held the night of January 10th have been sent to Obama staffers and volunteers who have worked in his Illinois U.S. Senate office, White House or related political operations, including his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns.