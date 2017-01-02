“Nobody did anything,” Woman dies during Facebook Live

CAMDEN, Ark. – Family members say thousands of people watched as Keiana Herndon took her last breath.

Richard Herndon says his 25-year-old daughter was live streaming to Facebook from a friend’s home in Arkansas on Wednesday.

According to KARK, the video began with Keiana singing and putting her two youngest children in the spotlight.

A few minutes later, she fell and the phone dropped out of her hand.

Keiana’s uncle, Jeffrey Herndon, watched the video after her death.

“It was really hard,” he told KARK.

He says he could hear Keiana struggle to breathe and her son screaming in the background.

A friend showed up at the home nearly 30 minutes after she collapsed.

“It’s amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath and nobody did anything,” Richard Herndon said. “So, I want to take my hat off to everybody that actually did something.”

Family members say she recently learned an issue with her thyroid could be life-threatening, but the medical examiner will determine her exact cause of death.