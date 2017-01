ST. LOUIS, MO — The show will go on.

The Chicago Blackhawks announced in a tweet, “The start time for the #WinterClassic at Busch Stadium will remain at 12 p.m. CT. See you then!”

The start time for the #WinterClassic at Busch Stadium will remain at 12 p.m. CT. See you then! pic.twitter.com/1gfh0FWItj — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 2, 2017

Today’s outdoor game between the St. Louis Blues and Blackhawks will remain at noon as scheduled, despite the chance of rain.

There was a 65% chance of rain, but weather reports said the rain could be sporadic and spread out a bit.

The teams did get to practice Sunday afternoon at Busch Stadium.