New Year’s twin boys born in different years

PHOENIX — A couple in Arizona rang in the new year with the birth of their twin sons.

The boys were born in two different years, but only minutes apart.

Arizona twins born in different years https://t.co/sKhN1DodO9 pic.twitter.com/nRaT1GHkHr — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 2, 2017

The first baby of the new year at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center is Everett Jackson Shay.

Everett is not only the first baby of the new year, his twin brother Sawyer was the last one of 2016.

“So 11:51 Sawyer joined us . Everett was a little bit more stubborn and so Everett wasn’t born until 12:01,” the twins’ father said.

The family says they got to the hospital Saturday and as the clocked kept ticking, they knew they had a special duo making a grand entrance into the world.

The twins were born at 37 weeks. Sawyer, the bigger guy at 5 pounds, 5 ounces and his twin brother Everett at 4 pounds 8 ounces.

The boys have two sisters, ages 13 and 4, who are waiting for them at home.