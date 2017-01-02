The Rua
Midday Fix: Performance from The Rua
-
Midday Fix: Live performance from Singin’ In The Rain cast members Danny Gardner, Richard Riaz Yoder and Richard Strimer
-
Midday Fix: Music from Billy Elliot, performed by The Highland Park Players
-
Midday Fix: Interview with The Grain Brain Whole Life Plan author Dr. David Perlmutter
-
Midday Fix: Live performance by Finding Neverland cast members Kevin Kern and Ben Krieger
-
Midday Fix: Christmas tree recycling tips from Tu Bloom
-
-
Midday Fix: Last minute gift ideas from Walgreens
-
Midday Fix: Thanksgiving pies and how to DIY customize the sweet treats from Bakers Square
-
Midday Fix: Basic black pants – styled 4 ways with consignment store pieces by Annie Peck, with fashions from the North Shore Exchange
-
Midday Fix: Workout tips from Barry’s Bootcamp
-
Midday Fix: Preview of the CSO production Merry, Merry Chicago! from singer Ashley Brown
-
-
Midday Fix: Holiday toy preview from Christopher Byrne, TTPM
-
Midday Fix: Guitarist Muriel Anderson performs live
-
Midday Fix: Last minute holiday toy suggestions from TTPM’s Christopher Byrne