Lunchbreak: Roasted cauliflower steak prepared by Sable Kitchen and Bar chef Shane Graybeal

Sable Kitchen and Bar
505 N. State Street
Chicago
(312) 755-9704
www.sablechicago.com/
Roasted Cauliflower Steak, wild mushrooms, smoky eggplant, tomato conserves, ginger and herb salad
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower
- 1 tsp sumac
- 1 eggplant
- Sherry Vinegar, to taste
- Mighty Vine Tomatoes, 1 bunch
- 2 ea shallots (or onions)
- 1” knob of ginger
- White wine, 1 cup
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 2 ea star anise
- 2 ea lemons (or yuzu)
- 1# wild mushrooms (shiitake, oyster or buttons are fine too)
- 1 t capers, rinsed
- 1 t golden raisins, plumped in water for an hour
- 1 c arugula (or watercress can work)
- 3 ea mint leaves
- 3 ea basil leaves
- 1” ginger root (additional)
Directions-
- Roast the eggplant over direct heat (using a gas burner, broiler or grill) for about an hour while turning frequently until the skin is charred and the center is cooked through and tender. Then take the eggplant and transfer to a bowl and wrap in plastic. Let the heat transfer for about 20 minutes, then scoop the inner part of eggplant to a blender, discarding the burnt outer skin. Puree until smooth, season with salt and sherry vinegar to your tastes. This can be done up to 3 days ahead of time.
- Meanwhile, rough chop the tomatoes, add the shallots, ginger, cinnamon, star anise and wine to a sauce and cook over medium heat until all the liquid has evaporated and has a jam like consistency. Add the lemon or yuzu juice and puree until smooth. This can be done up to 3 days ahead of time.
- Stand the cauliflower up on your cutting board and cut in half, from the crown to the base. Then cut again about 1 inch over in the other direction to create 2 equal sized “steaks.”
- Rub the cauliflower with olive oil, salt and sumac. Preheat a cast iron skillet if you have one, or heat your oven to 400*. Either way, cook until the cauliflower is deeply colored and looks like its almost about to burn. DON’T BE SCARED! Cauliflower takes on an intensely cool flavor at this point that’s nutty, sweet and smoky!
- While your steak is roasting, sauté the mushrooms and season lightly with salt, and add the drained raisins and capers at the last minute, just to warm them through. The cauliflower should take about 10 mins in the skillet or maybe 15 in the oven, once it is almost fork tender (it should have a little bit of a bite to it), you’re ready to plate! Lovingly spoon the eggplant puree on to 2 warmed dinner plates (with gusto like the big, bad chef that you are!). Then put 3 or 4 small dollops of the tomato conserves in a pattern, use your imagination and HAVE FUN! Then gently place the cauliflower on the plate, taking care to pat dry of any cooking oil, then top the steak with the sautéed mushrooms.
- Lastly, dress your arugula (or watercress) with a little olive oil and hand shred the mint and basil leaves into small chunks, and julienne (matchstick cut) the ginger and toss together with a little salt, and garnish the top of the steak!